Abstract

In the relatively limited amount of scholarly literature examining necrophilia, there has been historical disagreement over the presence of sexual sadism in the sexual violation of the dead. A case study is presented here of necrophilia, in the context of serial homicide, which seeks to explore and clarify those arguments and ascertain whether there are inherently sadistic elements in this sexual paraphilia. In so doing, it determines the appropriate legal classification of necrophilia as either a sexual or property offence.

Language: en