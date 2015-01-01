Abstract

This study compared male and female Israeli police officers (n = 242) and undergraduate students (n = 273) in their perception of myths about male and female rape and the association between these myths and social attitudes toward gender roles. The results indicated that men were more likely to subscribe to myths about male and female rape, and that police officers accept myths about female rape more than students of either gender. Analysis of the regression findings shows that gender role stereotypes significantly predict acceptance of rape myths among both men and women. The implications of these findings are discussed.

Language: en