Abstract

During the past decade, the number of earthquakes has increased dramatically in the state of Oklahoma, largely attributed to induced seismicity from wastewater injections (hydraulic fracturing). The increased seismic disaster risk in Oklahoma has captured public attention and necessitated actions by decision makers to mediate the consequences. Geospatial modeling to identify the populations exposed to higher levels of potential risk can help prioritize locations for mitigation actions based on the underlying social vulnerability of residents. In this paper, we explore a method for integrating the spatial distribution of seismic risk (hazard exposure) with social vulnerability (hazard impact). Loss scenarios, social vulnerability metrics, and potential physical damage are combined in a geographic information system to identify the spatial vulnerability of an exposed population to the increased seismic risk, and the locations for targeting mitigation actions -- areas with the greatest exposure and vulnerability. The results of induced seismicity earthquake scenarios show disproportionately higher losses for places with more minority populations (primarily African-American) and more renters when compared to the non-induced scenarios, suggesting a potential environmental justice concern.

