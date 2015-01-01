SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Walter AE, Kaschak C, Sebastianelli W, Arnett P, Slobounov SM. J. Concussion 2020; 4: 2059700220972584.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/2059700220972584

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

ContextAfter concussion, many different symptoms can occur and persist that can affect daily functioning. Many of these symptoms could have implications in an athlete?s ability to return to academics. Unlike return to play, return to academics is less studied and less regulated. There is little research examining the effects of concussion on grade point average (GPA) and results have been inconsistent.

OBJECTIVETo examine the effects of concussion on college GPA.DesignRetrospective observational studySettingUniversity laboratoryParticipantsDivision I athletes after their first concussion (n?=?26) and Division I athletes without a history of concussion (n?=?30).Main Outcome MeasuresGPA and demographic information was obtained for the semester before injury, the semester of injury, and the semester after injury.

RESULTSStatistical analysis using generalized linear mixed model analysis revealed a significant interaction (p?


Language: en

Keywords

academic achievement; college student-athlete; Concussion; GPA; sex

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print