Abstract

ContextAfter concussion, many different symptoms can occur and persist that can affect daily functioning. Many of these symptoms could have implications in an athlete?s ability to return to academics. Unlike return to play, return to academics is less studied and less regulated. There is little research examining the effects of concussion on grade point average (GPA) and results have been inconsistent.



OBJECTIVETo examine the effects of concussion on college GPA.DesignRetrospective observational studySettingUniversity laboratoryParticipantsDivision I athletes after their first concussion (n?=?26) and Division I athletes without a history of concussion (n?=?30).Main Outcome MeasuresGPA and demographic information was obtained for the semester before injury, the semester of injury, and the semester after injury.



RESULTSStatistical analysis using generalized linear mixed model analysis revealed a significant interaction (p?

