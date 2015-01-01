Abstract

ContextIn collision sports, particularly American football, athletes can accumulate thousands of subconcussive impacts, or head acceleration events (HAEs), across a single season; however, the short-term consequences of these impacts are not well understood.



OBJECTIVETo investigate the effects of the accumulation of impacts during practices on cognitive functions over a single football season.DesignProspective observational study.SettingAthletic training room and University laboratory.ParticipantsTwenty-three NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision players.Main outcome measuresHelmet accelerometers during practices and virtual reality testing (VR; balance, reaction time, spatial memory) before and after the season.



RESULTSPreseason had the majority of ≥80?G impacts while during the season had the majority of ≥25?G to <80?G impacts and positional differences showed that linemen had the majority of both types. Virtual reality analysis revealed that scores significantly decreased after the season for spatial navigation (p?

Language: en