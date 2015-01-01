Abstract

Police personnel's view on hot spots policing can provide insight into the practice of hot spots policing and potentially ensure hot spots policing programmes are more realistic prior to implementation. This study interviewed 20 officers about their perspectives on hot spots policing and foot patrol prior to the implementation of the Dayton Foot Patrol Program. Themes that emerged from the data suggested officers were generally supportive of hot spots foot patrols in short, intermittent bursts. The officers believed foot patrols could improve police-community relations, facilitate intelligence gathering, reduce crime via deterrence and stealthy arrests, and provide exercise. The officers critiqued foot patrol for being resource intensive, potentially decreasing officer safety, being physically demanding, and limiting access to vital equipment. The officers critiqued hot spots policing more generally for potentially resulting in boredom or spatial displacement. These results are discussed in terms of their implications for hot spots foot patrols generally as well as how they helped guide the development and implementation of the Dayton Foot Patrol Program.

