Abstract

Using a case study of the 'less lethal' electric-shock weapon the Taser in English and Welsh policing, this article argues that the notion of discretion as an arena in which police officers are able to exercise free will can be overstated. Drawing on insights from Science and Technology Studies, it is argued that discretionary decisions may well be structured not only by the human agency but also by the presence and agency of nonhumans and the socio-technical networks within which they are embedded. Whilst existing work has recognised the human and societal influences impacting officer decision making, this article draws on Science and Technology Studies to argue there are merits to a distinctly socio-technical approach to discretion. Broader implications for discretion by police officers and other 'street level bureaucrats', for STS and criminology and for policies around Taser are also discussed.

Language: en