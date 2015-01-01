Abstract

Recently, psychoactive substance use and suicidal behaviors have become general themes in popular culture, raising concerns that celebrity admirers may have become more affected in such health-risk behaviors. This study aimed to provide a more nuanced understanding of the role of celebrity worship in psychoactive substance use and self-harming behaviors. An online questionnaire was used recruiting 1,763 Hungarian adult participants (66.42% male, M(age) = 37.2 years, SD = 11.4). Linear and binary logistic regressions were performed to investigate the contribution of celebrity worship to psychoactive substance use and self-harming behaviors for males and females. It was found that higher celebrity worship levels consistently predicted intentional self-injury and suicide attempts for both genders. Generally high levels of celebrity worship also predicted drunkenness and the use of illicit drugs and sedatives or tranquilizers for nonmedical purpose among males, while these behaviors were predicted only by excessive levels of celebrity worship among females. However, the explanatory power of celebrity worship for psychoactive substance use and self-harming behaviors was small for both genders (below 5%), indicating that these health-risk behaviors are largely independent of celebrity admiration. The present findings also suggest that individuals with excessive celebrity worship are more likely to encounter severe, potentially life-threatening excesses than more benign forms of maladaptive behaviors relating to substance use.

Language: en