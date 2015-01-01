Abstract

BACKGROUND: Maxillofacial shields (MFSs) are an available piece of aviation protective equipment designed to integrate into aircrew helmets and protect the face from wind and flying debris. Aviators have anecdotally reported that MFSs have provided blunt impact protection during impact events (i.e., a crash); however, no such cases have been formally documented in the literature.CASE REPORTS: Two cases were identified where aircrew wearing MFSs were involved in mishaps resulting in maxillofacial blunt impacts. In the first case, an OH-58 pilot struck the cyclic with his head/face during a crash. In the second case, a CH-47 crew chief was struck in the face by a maintenance panel dislodged from the aircraft. In both cases the MFS was damaged, but neither service member experienced injuries as a result of impact to the face.



DISCUSSION: The cases illustrate the effectiveness of the MFS against blunt impact during aviation mishaps. While MFS use is currently optional for aircrew, it is believed that increased MFS use would result in fewer or less severe facial injuries as well as decrease the associated time and monetary losses due to injury.Weisenbach CA, McGhee JS. Aviation maxillofacial shields and blunt impact protection in U.S. Army helicopter mishaps. Aerosp Med Hum Perform. 2021; 92(1):5053.

