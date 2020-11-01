|
Citation
|
Binnie V, Le Brocque R, Jessup M, Johnston ANB. Australas. Emerg. Care 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, College of Emergency Nursing Australasia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Extensive literature reports the influence of childhood adversity on adult health, however few studies have explored these life antecedents in people who frequently present to the emergency department. This review synthesizes literature exploring childhood adversity influences on emergency department presentations, if and how it is identified, and interventions addressing the health care needs of this group.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Emergency medical services; Emergency department; Adverse childhood experiences; Adult survivors of child abuse; Adult survivors of child adverse events; Emergency service, Hospital; Frequent attendance; Frequent presenter; Trauma informed care