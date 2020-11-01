Abstract

A 71-year-old man presented with an enlarging left eye lesion, 6 years after pressure-washer injury. Examination showed a lobulated, gelatinous lesion with associated cornea neovascularization, obscuring the fundus (A). The fellow eye was normal. High-frequency ultrasound confirmed that the lesion was anterior to the corneal stroma (B). Lesion excision resulted in improved vision, but with residual cornea edema (C). Histopathology demonstrated loose mesenchymal tissue with stellate fibroblasts and scattered thin-walled vascular structures, consistent with corneal myxoma (hematoxylin-and-eosin stain, original magnification, × 200) (D). Cornea myxomas are rare benign lesions, which can be associated with history of inflammation, surgery, or injury. They may rarely be a manifestation of Carney complex with the PRKAR1A gene mutation...

Language: en