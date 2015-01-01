SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kennedy S, Cahill KC. Clin. Case Rep. 2020; 8(12): 3567-3568.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/ccr3.3099

33363981

Cyanide gas forms during the combustion of synthetic polymers and should be considered in patients presenting with inhalation injuries. A persistently high lactate following adequate resuscitation may be an indicator of cyanide exposure. As cyanide poisoning can be rapidly fatal, prompt recognition and treatment of this condition is vital.


critical care medicine; emergency medicine; endocrinology and metabolic disorders; general surgery

