Abstract

With an increase in both popularity and incidence, young adults continue to consume increasing amounts of ethanol-containing beverages at alarmingly short intervals, at times, far surpassing the threshold of binge drinking. From mixed beverages to party delights, high-concentration ethanol consumption continues to wreak havoc on the health of the younger generation. In this dual case series, we discuss two unique cases of alcohol-induced neurovascular compromise following episodes of high-volume ethanol consumption and acute neurovascular decline with varying outcomes. These cases highlight the hyperacute onset of severe pathology and the dire need for immediate medical intervention. While outcomes vary from case to case, our findings are congruent with those of vast medical literature that supports the consensus that immediate intervention to restore neurovascular flow is crucial for desired outcomes. At the end of the day, we cannot control the amount of alcohol that enters the mouths of our patients, but rather, we can educate them on safer practices while highlighting the risk and life-changing consequences of such risky behavior.

Language: en