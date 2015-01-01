SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chui WH, Weng X, Khiatani PV. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0306624X20983741

unavailable

Bullying has become one of the most significant problem behaviors that school-aged adolescents face. The current study examines the strain-delinquency relationship by employing General Strain Theory as a guiding framework. "Strain" was operationalized as bullying victimization and family dysfunction, "delinquency" was operationalized as bullying perpetration, and "negative affect" was operationalized as anxiety and depression. Analyses were carried out based on a group of 2,139 Macanese schoolchildren. Using a structural equation modeling technique, the results revealed that exposure to family dysfunction and bullying victimization was associated with adolescents' negative affect, such as anxiety and depression. Contrary to our expectations, the indirect effect of victimization on bullying through negative affect was negative, though the mediation effect was relatively small and only significant in boys. In addition, gender analyses of invariance showed that male adolescents who experienced more family conflict and parental control were less likely to engage in bullying. This study could lead to further anti-bullying interventions and practical efforts designed to improve positive parenting and adolescents' interpersonal skills.


gender; negative affect; bullying; victimization; adolescence; family conflict; parental control

