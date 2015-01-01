Abstract

Mortality and morbidity due to suicides have been an ever-growing burden in India. The public response to the understanding of suicidal deaths and popular perceptions are heavily dependent on media discourse and reporting of such cases. Recently, the alleged death of a young Indian celebrity due to suicide in India led to a media debacle that quickly spurred into endless speculations and sensational reporting of the associated details. Incidents of high-profile suicide often cause varied perceptions, attitudes and beliefs related to the 'act' that can get further compounded by misinformation and media-portrayal of the same. Recent cross-sectional research by Raj et al. (2020) explores the adherence of Indian media reporting of suicides for a month after the celebrity-death. It reveals that more than 80% of the news articles deviate from the prevalent Press Council of India (PCI) and the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines for media-reporting of suicides. With this study in the background, the commentary contextualizes its findings in the Indian socio-cultural scenario, reviews the influence of media on public attitudes toward suicide, and highlights the need for active media-public health collaboration as a part of a national suicide prevention strategy. Suicides need to be viewed beyond just the 'medical or psychological health' model through a more holistic biopsychosocial framework.

Language: en