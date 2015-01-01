Abstract

Patients who commit suicide often deliberately hide their medical history. Given that taking pesticides is one of the most common methods of suicide, other forms of poisoning may be neglected in clinical practice. We report here a case of mixed-pesticide poisoning. The patient was poisoned by oral administration of a coumarin rodenticide in combination with an intramuscular injection of organophosphorus (OP) pesticide. The patient was treated with vitamin K1, cholinesterase reactivators, atropine, ventilator-assisted ventilation, and bedside debridement. Her condition gradually stabilized and she eventually recovered and was discharged. Assessment of the causes of delayed diagnosis and treatment suggests that we need to improve early detection and treatment of acute poisoning. It is especially important to ask about the patient's medical history, conduct a careful physical examination, and track the clinical symptoms and differential diagnosis of common poisoning. In addition to the three common routes of poisoning-oral, inhalation, and cutaneous mucosal contact-intramuscular injection of OP can also lead to severe poisoning, which manifests as respiratory failure.

Language: en