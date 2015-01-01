|
Choi J, Wentling R. Violence Vict. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Springer Publishing)
Abstract
The adherence of the convict code and involvement in risky lifestyles lead to increased rates of victimization; however, empirical scrutiny regarding the interaction between the convict code and risky lifestyles remains unexplored. The current study bridges this gap in the victimization literature by examining the interaction effect between the convict code and risky lifestyles on victimization experience incarcerated offenders within South Korean prisons.
victimization; convict code; prison; risky lifestyles