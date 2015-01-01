Abstract

The adherence of the convict code and involvement in risky lifestyles lead to increased rates of victimization; however, empirical scrutiny regarding the interaction between the convict code and risky lifestyles remains unexplored. The current study bridges this gap in the victimization literature by examining the interaction effect between the convict code and risky lifestyles on victimization experience incarcerated offenders within South Korean prisons.



RESULTS indicate there both the convict code and risky lifestyles are positively and significantly associated with the risk of victimization. When combined, an interaction effect is present, suggesting that the relationship between the convict code and violent victimization is stronger as inmates engage in risky lifestyles more frequently. A discussion of theoretical implications is offered, highlighting the similarities of the convict code with western prison settings.

Language: en