Dash S, Muthukumar V, R R, Karki D. Workplace Health Saf. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, American Association of Occupational Health Nurses, Publisher SAGE Publications)
BACKGROUND: Cryogenic burns induced by coolant gases used in refrigerators and air conditioners are rarely encountered, despite the wide use of these gases. To date, only a few cases have been reported in the literature. This study examined the occupational circumstances leading to such injuries, relevant injury sites, types of chemicals involved, and treatment measures.
Language: en
burns; cryogenic; cryogenic burns; hydrofluorocarbons; refrigerant gases