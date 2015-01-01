Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cryogenic burns induced by coolant gases used in refrigerators and air conditioners are rarely encountered, despite the wide use of these gases. To date, only a few cases have been reported in the literature. This study examined the occupational circumstances leading to such injuries, relevant injury sites, types of chemicals involved, and treatment measures.



METHODS: This study was conducted in a tertiary burn center in India between March 2015 and March 2019. The demographic details, chemicals involved, and burn regions and characteristics were analyzed.



FINDINGS: There were 15 burn cases all involving injury to the hand. All injuries were managed initially with dressings and nonoperative management. One patient required anti-edema therapy with limb elevation and fingertip debridement, while another patient required skin grafting. All patients had satisfactory hand function after treatment.



CONCLUSIONS/APPLICATION TO PRACTICE: Cryogenic burn injuries caused by refrigerants are rare, and their etiology varies considerably. Exposure time is the primary factor that determines burn depth and severity; hence, reducing exposure time is important in first aid. Our findings suggest that after exposure, the patient should be treated in a specialized burn center. Adequate knowledge regarding the pathophysiology of these types of burn injuries and their management is necessary; otherwise, misjudgments in the treatment plan can lead to adverse consequences.

