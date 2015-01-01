Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse health effects among agricultural workers due to chronic heat exposure have been characterized in the literature as not only due to high ambient temperatures but also due to intensive manual labor in hot and humid conditions. The aim of this study was to use biomonitoring equipment to examine the effectiveness of selected cooling devices at preventing agricultural workers from exceeding the core body temperature threshold of 38.0°C (Tc38) and attenuating heat-related illness symptoms.



METHODS: A convenience sample of 84 agricultural workers in Florida was randomized to one of four groups: (a) no intervention, clothing as usual; (b) cooling bandana; (c) cooling vest; and (d) both the cooling bandana and cooling vest. Biomonitoring equipment worn by the participants included core body temperature monitor and an accelerometer to capture physical activity.



FINDINGS: A total of 78 agricultural workers completed one intervention workday trial. Compared with the control group, the bandana group had lower odds of exceeding Tc38 (odds ratio [OR] = 0.7, 90% confidence interval [CI] = [0.2, 3.2]) and the vest group had higher odds of exceeding Tc38 (OR = 1.8, 90% CI = [0.4, 7.9]). The simultaneous use of cooling vest and bandana showed an effect little different from the control group (OR = 1.3, 90% CI = [0.3, 5.6]).



CONCLUSION/APPLICATION TO PRACTICE: This is the first field-based study to examine cooling intervention among agricultural workers in the United States using biomonitoring equipment. This study found that using a bandana while working in a hot agricultural environment has the potential to be protective against exceeding the recommended Tc38 threshold.

