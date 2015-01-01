Abstract

Fatigue continues to be identified as one of the primary contribution factors in aircraft and motor vehicle crashes. The aim of the present study was to examine the fatiguing effect of continuous noise, noise that is present in the cabin of a truck, or an aircraft during flight. In pursuit of this aim, a monotonous driving scenario that has previously been shown to induce fatigue was employed, along with broadband noise set at 75dBA. Changes in participants brain wave activity as measured using an Electroencephalography (EEG), along with subjective measures and driving performance were analysed. Forty-five drivers were randomly assigned to one of three experimental groups (ambient noise group at 40 dBA and broadband noise groups at 55 dBA and 75 dBA) and asked to complete a 90 min monotonous drive. Alpha brain wave activity, subjective fatigue response and deteriorating driving performance all indicate the monotonous drive to be fatiguing. Noise effects were evident with theta brain wave activity where the two noise groups (55 dBA and 75 dBA) had higher levels of theta activity than the ambient noise group. However, no interactions for time by noise were evident in any of the recorded brain activity frequency bands, although trends were evident with alpha activity. These results are discussed from both a theoretical and applied perspective.

Language: en