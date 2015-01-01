Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The objective of this study was to examine the association between participation in school sports and substance use behaviors in both male and female high school students.



METHODS: The current study used cross-sectional data from 60,601 students from Year 6 (2017-2018) of the COMPASS study. Students reported their school physical activity participation (none, intramurals only, varsity only, both) and past 30-day substance use (binge drinking, cannabis use, cigarette use, e-cigarette use). Hierarchical logistic regression models predicted the odds of substance use, by sex.



RESULTS: 55% of students did not participate in any school sports and 32% reported substance use. Intramurals were negatively associated with cannabis use and cigarette use among all students and e-cigarette use among females. Varsity sports were associated with lower odds of cigarette use among all students and cannabis use among males. In contrast, participating in varsity sports was associated with increased odds of binge drinking and e-cigarette use among all students. Participating in both intramurals and varsity sports was associated with increased odds of binge drinking and e-cigarette use but with decreased odds of cannabis use and cigarette use.



CONCLUSIONS: Intramurals were found to be protective against cannabis use and cigarette use among all students and e-cigarette use among females. Although varsity sports were protective against cannabis and cigarette use, they were found to be a risk factor for binge drinking and e-cigarette use. Substance use prevention efforts should be a focus among school varsity sports teams, especially for binge drinking and e-cigarette use.

