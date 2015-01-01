Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study replicates two US intervention studies using personalized normative feedback (PNF) on alcohol-related risky sexual behavior (RSB).



METHODS: In a randomized controlled trial, 654 Swedish university students were assigned to an alcohol only intervention, an alcohol-related RSB only intervention, a combined alcohol and alcohol-related RSB intervention, an integrated alcohol and alcohol-related RSB intervention, or control. Follow-up assessments were made at 3 and 6 months post-intervention.



RESULTS: In comparison to controls, drinks per week were reduced at 3 months in the Alcohol Only, Combined, and Integrated intervention groups. Frequency and quantity of drinking before sex were reduced at 3- and 6-month follow-up for the Sex Only, Combined, and Integrated intervention groups. The Alcohol Only intervention showed significant results on frequency of drinking before sex at 3 months, and on quantity of drinking before sex at 6 months. The Combined intervention had reduced outcomes on alcohol-related consequences and on alcohol-related sexual consequences at both follow-ups. Alcohol Only and Integrated interventions showed effects on both outcomes regarding consequences at 6 months, and the Sex Only group showed effects on sexual consequences at 6 months.



CONCLUSIONS: It is concluded that PNF interventions offer considerable positive effects, and could be used to reduce alcohol-related RSB in Swedish university students.

