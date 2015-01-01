|
Patock-Peckham JA, Belton DA, D'Ardenne K, Tein JY, Bauman DC, Infurna FJ, Sanabria F, Curtis J, Morgan-Lopez AA, McClure SM. Addict. Behav. Rep. 2020; 12: e100304.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
33364313
INTRODUCTION: Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) develops after experiencing events that evoke fear, helplessness, or horror. The Hyperarousablity Hypothesis suggests that those with PTSD may drink more to dampen physiological reactivity. We examined the direct and indirect relationships between childhood trauma (e.g., physical-neglect, emotional-abuse, physical-abuse, sexual-abuse) versus an emotionally-supportive-family on PTSD, impaired control over drinking (IC), alcohol-use, and alcohol-related-problems. IC reflects consuming more alcohol than one originally intended.
Language: en
Alcohol use; Dysregulated drinking; Emotional abuse; Physical Neglect: PTSD; Sexual abuse