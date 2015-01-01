|
Ghawami H, Jazayeri SB, Sabeti Nowsud A, Sharif-Alhoseini M, Shirvani A, Kheyri M, Abdollah Zadegan S, Noorian N, Mohammadian F, Karimi Yarandi K, Azad A, Rezaeitalab F, Barekatain M, Bakhtiyari J, Moradi A, Khatoonabadi AR, Haghgoo HA, Gheini MR, Khadivi M, Faghih Jouibari M, Khayat Kashani HR, Mirzaasgari Z, Meshkini A, Haghshenas H, Samini F, Mohit P, Akbarfahimi M, Alimohammadi Y, Payandemehr P, Abbaszadeh Ahranjani J, Arabkheradmand J, Vahabi Z, Arbabi M, Kermanpour H, Ghandehari K, Bakhshani NM, Motlagh Pirooz F, Ghaedi G, Dolatshahi B, Tavakoli SF, Vosough I, Amirjamshidi A, Hatami J, Rahimi-Movaghar V. Arch. Iran. Med. 2020; 23(12): 813-820.
BACKGROUND: Individuals with moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) often have prolonged cognitive impairments, resulting in long-term problems with their real-life activities. Given the urgent need for evidence-based recommendations for neuropsychological management of Iranian TBI patients, the current work aimed to adapt eligible international guidelines for cognitive assessment and rehabilitation of the TBI patients in Iran.
Traumatic brain injury; Guideline; Cognitive rehabilitation; Neuropsychology; Practice guideline