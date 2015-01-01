Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is an increasingly significant health concern worldwide, compounded by the difficultly in detection and diagnosis. Fortunately, a growing body of research has identified oculomotor behavior, specifically fixations, saccades and smooth pursuit eye movements as a promising endophenotype for neurotrauma. To date, limited research exists using fixation stability in a comparative study to indicate the presence of a mild TBI (mTBI), especially in the pediatric population.



METHODS: The present study examined data from 91 individuals clinically diagnosed with mTBI and a further 140 age- and gender-matched controls. They all completed the RightEye fixation stability test using a remote eye tracker. Participants were compared on five fixation metrics: Bivariate Contour Ellipse Area (BCEA), Convergence Point, Depth, Disassociated Phoria, and Targeting Displacement.



RESULTS: Results were analyzed using one-way univariate ANOVAs, ROC analysis, and stepwise logistic regression. BCEA results revealed significant differences between groups with the mTBI group showing a larger gaze spread, indicative of less ability to keep the eyes close to the target without deviating.



CONCLUSIONS: Fixation stability is detrimentally impacted by mTBI in pediatric patients, and the oculomotor test can be used to differentiate between those with and without an mTBI.

