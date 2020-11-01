Abstract

BACKGROUND: This research deals with the impact of resilience, perceived stigmatization, social comfort and coping strategies on quality of life among female burn survivors with facial disfigurement, man many of which are found in Asian countries.



METHODS: Using cross-sectional research design, female burn survivors with severe facial disfigurement (N = 100) were drawn by using purposive sampling strategy from a public sector hospital and an organization working in Lahore, Pakistan. Perceived Stigmatization Questionnaire (PSQ) (Lawrence et al., 2006), Social Comfort Questionnaire (SCQ) (Lawrence et al., 2006), State-Trait Resilience Scale, Coping with Burns Questionnaire (CBQ) (Willebrand et al., 2001) and World Health Organization Quality of Life Brief Questionnaire (WHOQOL-BREF Questionnaire; World Health Organization, 2014) were used for assessment.



RESULTS: The analyses showed a significant positive relationship among resilience, coping with burns and social comfort. A significant negative relationship was found between perceived stigmatization and coping with burns, resilience and social comfort. All these variables were tested for differentiation on the basis of survivor's age (less vs. more than 30 years), occupation (housewife vs. gainfully employed), education (less vs. more than matriculation), social status (low vs. middle class), family system (nuclear vs. joint), siblings (yes vs. no), residence (living in home vs. shelter home) and psychological help received or not after the burn injury.



RESULTS indicate a mixed type of phenomenon among variable's differentiation. Path analysis through AMOS resulted into a model showing no direct relationship of quality of life with coping with burns, perceived stigmatization and resilience; however, social comfort mediates the relationship between quality of life and coping with burns, perceived stigmatization and resilience.



CONCLUSION: It is found that quality of life is dependent on coping with burns, perceived stigmatization and resilience through social comfort. The findings hold implications for the mental health professionals and rehabilitation service providers to emphasize on the restorative strategy for burn survivors to elevate their social comfort, to assist them in handling their injuries and develop a curative plan to support them in their coping skills.

Language: en