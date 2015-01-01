SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Choe D. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; 112: e104891.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.chiabu.2020.104891

BACKGROUND: Many culturally and linguistically diverse adolescents in South Korea have been exposed to neglect and often decide to drop out of school.

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the developmental trajectories of child neglect, peer relationships, student-teacher relationships, and dropping out of school and the putative protective role of peer relationships and student-teacher relationships on the influence of perceived neglect on school dropout risk. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The data were taken from a three-wave longitudinal sample from the Multicultural Adolescents Panel Data, which consisted of 1316 culturally and linguistically diverse adolescents who were in the 7th to 9th grades (Female: 50.8 %).

METHODS: This study utilizes a multivariate latent growth model to address the research questions.

RESULTS: The results indicated that child neglect, peer relationships, student-teacher relationships, and dropping out of school showed linear changes over time. Child neglect had a direct longitudinal effect on decreasing peer relationships and student-teacher relationships; it also increased school dropout risk. Positive peer relationships and student-teacher relationships had a direct effect on decreasing school dropout risk. Peer relationships and student-teacher relationships had a mediating effect on the relationship between school neglect and dropping out of school, but the mediating effect of those factors was significant only at the cross-sectional level.

CONCLUSIONS: This study suggests that among culturally and linguistically diverse students, building positive relationships with peers and teachers each year may reduce the negative effect that neglect can have in leading a student to drop out of school.


Longitudinal study; Child neglect; Culturally and linguistically diverse adolescents; Peer relationships; student–teacher relationships

