Shah T, Shakya A. Clin. Case Rep. 2020; 8(12): 2962-2964.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/ccr3.3353

33363859

Stab injury is a relatively common assault mode especially in developing countries. Having a preset protocol to follow with multidisciplinary departmental involvement whenever necessary helps with better management and outcome. It is important to rule out injury to the major neurovascular structures in such a presentation both clinically and by investigations.


Stab, violence, emergency, home‐made knife

