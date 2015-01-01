CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Shah T, Shakya A. Clin. Case Rep. 2020; 8(12): 2962-2964.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
33363859
Abstract
Stab injury is a relatively common assault mode especially in developing countries. Having a preset protocol to follow with multidisciplinary departmental involvement whenever necessary helps with better management and outcome. It is important to rule out injury to the major neurovascular structures in such a presentation both clinically and by investigations.
Language: en
Keywords
Stab, violence, emergency, home‐made knife