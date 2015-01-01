Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Night-time entertainment precincts (NEP) are the site of a disproportionate amount of alcohol-related violence, injuries and anti-social behaviour. To combat this the Queensland government introduced patron bans in October 2014, giving police the power to exclude individuals from NEPs and preventing patrons from remaining in or entering the designated area or from designated premises for the ban duration. Mandatory identification scanners within licensed venues were also introduced, which are used to enforce patron bans. This study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of police-issued 10-day patron bans for preventing alcohol-related violence or anti-social behaviour occurring within NEPs during high-alcohol hours.



METHODS: Queensland's largest NEPs; Brisbane central business district, Fortitude Valley and Surfers Paradise central business district; were examined. Time-series autoregressive integrated moving average analyses were used to estimate the influence of 10-day patron bans on police-recorded serious assaults, common assaults and good order offences. Analyses controlled for the introduction of relevant policy and identification scanners.



RESULTS: The number of police-issued patron bans did not significantly predict changes in serious assault, common assault or good order offence trends the weekend following the ban (within the 10-day period).



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: The current study was unable to find evidence indicating that 10-day patron bans reduced alcohol-related harms experienced in Queensland's largest NEPs in the short term. Further research needs to be conducted examining other types of patron bans, particularly longer bans issued in other jurisdictions or by licensees, and whether bans change individual's behaviour.

Language: en