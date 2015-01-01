|
Taylor N, Coomber K, Zahnow R, Ferris J, Mayshak R, Miller PG. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
INTRODUCTION: Night-time entertainment precincts (NEP) are the site of a disproportionate amount of alcohol-related violence, injuries and anti-social behaviour. To combat this the Queensland government introduced patron bans in October 2014, giving police the power to exclude individuals from NEPs and preventing patrons from remaining in or entering the designated area or from designated premises for the ban duration. Mandatory identification scanners within licensed venues were also introduced, which are used to enforce patron bans. This study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of police-issued 10-day patron bans for preventing alcohol-related violence or anti-social behaviour occurring within NEPs during high-alcohol hours.
alcohol; assault; entertainment precinct; patron ban; time-series analysis