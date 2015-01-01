SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Harnod D, Lin CL, Harnod T, Kao CH. Front. Psychiatry 2020; 11: e533784.

(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Media)

10.3389/fpsyt.2020.533784

33362590

OBJECTIVE: To determine the risks of suicide attempt (SA) and suicidal drug overdose (SDO) after head trauma in patients with sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) by using the National Health Insurance Research Database of Taiwan.

METHODS: We analyzed the data of patients aged ≥20 years who were diagnosed with SDB between 2000 and 2012. We further divided them into two cohorts [with admission for head injury (SBI) and without (SBN)], and we compared them against sex-, age-, comorbidity-, and index-date-matched healthy individuals. The adjusted hazard ratios (aHRs) and 95% confidence intervals of SA and SDO were calculated with adjustment of age, sex, and comorbidities.

RESULTS: Approximately 0.61% of patients among the overall 142,063 patients with SDB had SA, with 535 and 335 patients included in the SBN and SBI cohorts, respectively. Compared with patients with SBN, a significantly higher risk of SA was observed in patients with SBI (aHR = 2.22), especially in those aged under 50 years (aHR = 2.48). Notably, a SDO incidence of 1.20% was noted in patients with SDB, and the SBI cohort had a 1.81-fold higher risk for SDO when compared with the SBN cohort.

CONCLUSION: The risks of subsequent SA and SDO are proportionally increased by the effects of head trauma with a moderating role of SDB, especially in those aged <50 years. SDB and head trauma can increase suicide behaviors individually and synergistically.


suicide; cohort study; head trauma; national health insurance; sleep-disordered breathing

