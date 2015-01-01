|
Citation
Chippendale T. Health Educ. Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Outdoor falls present a significant challenge to the health and well-being of older adults. Safe strategy use is an important component of falls prevention, yet little is known regarding use of outdoor falls prevention strategies. AIMS: To examine outdoor falls prevention strategy use among naturally occurring retirement community residents at risk for falls, and to examine associations with neighborhood walkability.
Language: en
Keywords
health education; aging and older adults; community health promotion; neighborhood