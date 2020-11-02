Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess the incidence and predictors of intimate partner violence (IPV) during pregnancy amidst the COVID19 pandemic.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted at the antenatal care clinic of Saint Paul's Hospital Millennium Medical College (SPHMMC), Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, among pregnant women from August 31 to November 2, 2020. participants were interviewed using Open Data Kit. Logistic regression was used to assess predictors.



RESULTS: Among the 464 pregnant women, 33 (7.1%) reported IPV during pregnancy, and among these 24 (72.7%) reported emotional violence, 16 (48.5%) reported sexual violence and 10 (30.3%) reported physical violence. Among the study participants, only 8 (1.7%) were screened for IPV. IPV was reported 3.27 times as much among women who reported their partner chew "Khat" compared to those women whose partner do not (AOR 3.27; 95% C.I 1.45-7.38), and 1.52 times as much among women who reported that their partner drink alcohol compared to those women whose partner do not (AOR 1.52; 95% C.I 1.01-2.28).



CONCLUSION: Very few women were screened for IPV. Partners drinking alcohol and chewing Khat are significantly positively associated with IPV during pregnancy. IPV screening should be included in the national management protocol of obstetric cases of Ethiopia.

Language: en