McGinn T, Feldstein DA, Barata I, Heineman E, Ross J, Kaplan D, Richardson S, Knox B, Palm A, Bullaro F, Kuehnel N, Park L, Khan S, Eithun B, Berger RP. Int. J. Med. Inform. 2020; 147: e104349.
BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment is a leading cause of pediatric morbidity and mortality. We previously reported on development and implementation of a child abuse clinical decision support system (CA-CDSS) in the Cerner electronic health record (EHR). Our objective was to develop a CA-CDSS in two different EHRs.
Child maltreatment; Child abuse; Clinical decision support; Electronic health record; Physical abuse