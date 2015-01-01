Abstract

There is currently limited information about the impact and experiences of a suicide attempt on the well-being of a person providing care before, during, or after the attempt. Scant evidence available suggests that providing care has a profound impact on the support person or carers' own physical and psychological health; they may experience adverse health, financial, and functional outcomes, collectively described as 'caregiver burden'. This project sought to understand insights into the experience of providing care for someone who has previously attempted suicide. The larger study was designed in three phases consisting of an online survey, semi-structured interviews, and a follow-up survey. This paper reports the qualitative findings of the interviews which were thematically analysed. Two symbiotic themes emerged: the lived experience of caring and the impact of engagement and support from the healthcare system. The authors concluded that that the carer position is a multidimensional role involving informal agreements and situational or time-based support. Further, awareness of this shifting relationship needs to be embedded in the provision of care by health professionals following a suicide attempt. Recommendations for enhanced health system response are proposed.

Language: en