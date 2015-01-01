SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Khalil SA, Kamal H, Elkouly H. Int. J. Soc. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0020764020983841

BACKGROUND: Problematic internet use has been identified in the last decade as a rising problem due to growing availability and impact of Internet use through social media, mobiles, and laptops are now a must in life, adolescents are most vulnerable for the misuse and its impacts.

AIM: To assess the prevalence of problematic internet use, Facebook, and gaming addiction among Egyptian adolescents and its impact.

METHODS: The study assessed 700 adolescents aged from 14 to 18 years, both sexes, using Young internet addiction test, Internet gaming disorder scale, the Bergen Facebook addiction scale, the MINI international neuropsychiatry interview for children and adolescents and the socioeconomic status scale.

RESULTS: A total of 584 students continued the study to the end with response rate more than 75%, the mean age was 16.1 = 1.2, 65.6% were having internet addiction, 61.3% were gaming addicts, and 92.8% Facebook addicts. Depression, dysthymia, suicide, social anxiety panic, and phobias were common comorbidities in addicted adolescents.

CONCLUSION: This study shows that a significant percentage of adolescents are having different patterns of problematic internet use which is negatively impacting their mental health.


adolescents; Problematic internet use; psychiatric comorbidities

