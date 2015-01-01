|
Alonzo D, Popescu M, Zubaroglu-Ioannides P. Int. J. Soc. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Resources for mental healthcare are lacking in Guatemala, yet rates of mental illness and suicide are quite high. Mental healthcare providers often lack the knowledge needed to effectively work with young at-risk of suicide. To address this gap, we developed a training program for mental health professionals focused on increasing knowledge and understanding of engaging and working with youth at risk of suicide and present its acceptability and preliminary effectiveness.
Language: en
suicide; Adolescent mental health; mental healthcare providers; training effectiveness