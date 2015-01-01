Abstract

One of the long recognized challenges in Adult Protective Services and other human service works is the implementation of empirically validated tools into regular practice. One area where this is evident is the assessment of financial decision-making abilities in cases investigated for financial exploitation. Using the Promoting Action in Research Implementation in the Health Services (PARIHS) we examined the core aspects of evidence, facilitation and context. Further, the empirical findings of the scale usage were investigated. Over 400 APS workers were trained and certified using an online narrated training system. Over 500 scales were administered across a 12 month period, with 50% demonstrating financial decision-making deficits, and in 88% of the time the APS workers concurred with the risk rating system of the web-based system (https://olderadultnestegg.com).

