SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lichtenberg PA, Tocco M, Campbell R, Shipp M. J. Elder Abuse Negl. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/08946566.2020.1864697

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

One of the long recognized challenges in Adult Protective Services and other human service works is the implementation of empirically validated tools into regular practice. One area where this is evident is the assessment of financial decision-making abilities in cases investigated for financial exploitation. Using the Promoting Action in Research Implementation in the Health Services (PARIHS) we examined the core aspects of evidence, facilitation and context. Further, the empirical findings of the scale usage were investigated. Over 400 APS workers were trained and certified using an online narrated training system. Over 500 scales were administered across a 12 month period, with 50% demonstrating financial decision-making deficits, and in 88% of the time the APS workers concurred with the risk rating system of the web-based system (https://olderadultnestegg.com).


Language: en

Keywords

implementation science; Adult Protective Services; financial exploitation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print