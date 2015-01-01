Abstract

Health organizations can use visuals that support observational learning in social media. The social cognitive theory construct of observational learning illustrates how social media messages can inform health-related behavior change. In a within-subjects design, parents (n = 150) were exposed to real-world social media posts where safety recommendation text and imagery was matched (n = 3) or unmatched (n = 3). Safety topics were relevant to children age seven and younger: infant sleep, poisoning prevention, and bicycling safety. Eye tracking software captured visual attention (in milliseconds) on visual imagery and a post-experiment survey recorded correct answers to safety recommendations. Analyses examined the relationship between the match between text and imagery and visual attention. Participants spent more time on the matched image posts compared to mismatched image posts (5.3 versus 3.3 seconds; p < .001). After accounting for frequency of social media use and health literacy, each second of viewing time on the matched posts was associated with a 2.8% increase in the correct response safety information knowledge score (p < .001). Matched text and visuals on social media posts attracted significantly higher visual attention and improved safety knowledge.

Language: en