Citation
Karystianis G, Simpson A, Adily A, Schofield P, Greenberg D, Wand H, Nenadic G, Butler T. J. Med. Internet. Res. 2020; 22(12): e23725.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Centre for Global eHealth Innovation)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The New South Wales Police Force (NSWPF) records details of significant numbers of domestic violence (DV) events they attend each year as both structured quantitative data and unstructured free text. Accessing information contained in the free text such as the victim's and persons of interest (POI's) mental health status could be useful in the better management of DV events attended by the police and thus improve health, justice, and social outcomes.
Keywords
|
text mining; domestic violence; trend analysis; mental illnesses; police data