SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gutiérrez-Robledo LM, García-Chanes RE, González-Bautista E, Rosas-Carrasco O. J. Nutr. Health Aging 2021; 25(1): 33-40.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s12603-020-1555-5

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to compare a short and a long version of an intrinsic capacity index and test their cross-sectional association with relevant health outcomes in older adults.

DESIGN: Cross-sectional analysis of the baseline data of the FraDySMex study. PARTICIPANTS: 543 community-dwelling adults aged 50 years and older living in 2 municipalities in Mexico City, from which 435 had complete data on the variables of interest.

METHODS: The intrinsic capacity indices were obtained using principal components analysis. The performance of the indices was tested respective to frailty, IADL and ADL.

RESULTS: The short and long versions of the IC index performed well for assessing functional status. Using biometrical variables like the phase angle, grip strength and gait speed measured by the GAIT rite improved the index performance vis a vis IADL disability (Lawton), but not to the other evaluated outcomes.

CONCLUSIONS: Both the long and short versions of the intrinsic capacity indices tested were able to classify older adults according to their functional status and were associated with relevant health outcomes.


Language: en

Keywords

frailty; functional performance; healthy aging; Intrinsic capacity

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print