Gutiérrez-Robledo LM, García-Chanes RE, González-Bautista E, Rosas-Carrasco O. J. Nutr. Health Aging 2021; 25(1): 33-40.
OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to compare a short and a long version of an intrinsic capacity index and test their cross-sectional association with relevant health outcomes in older adults.
frailty; functional performance; healthy aging; Intrinsic capacity