Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To investigate (1) the cumulative incidence proportion and the most common anatomical locations of running-related injuries in recreational runners, and (2) the associations between running-related injuries and previous injury, running experience, weekly running distance, age, gender and body mass index (BMI).



DESIGN: A one-year prospective cohort study.



METHODS: 224 recreational runners (average of 15km weekly running distance for the past 12 months) were included (89 women, 135 men). Pain information was reported weekly for one year and all running-related injuries with time-loss or requiring medical consultation were recorded. We accounted for censoring when calculating cumulative incidence proportion, and used crude Cox proportional hazards regression to evaluate if the variables of interest were associated with running-related injuries.



RESULTS: The one-year cumulative incidence proportion of running-related injuries was 46% (95% CI: 38.4-54.1). The most common anatomical locations were the knee (20 of 75, 27%) and Achilles tendon/calf (19 of 75, 25%). Previous injury was associated with a higher injury rate (hazard ratio: 1.9, 95% CI: 1.2-3.2), while the other variables had no statistically significant association with injury.



CONCLUSION: There were 75 running-related injuries during the one-year surveillance period for a cumulative incidence proportion of 46%. The most common injuries were to the knee and Achilles tendon/calf. Recreational runners with a previous injury were twice as likely to sustain a running-related injury than runners with no previous injury. J Orthop Sports Phys Ther, Epub 25 Dec 2020. doi:10.2519/jospt.2021.9673.

