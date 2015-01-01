Abstract

[Purpose] This study aimed to assess the reliability of the Functional Movement Screen and explore whether this evaluation tool can predict the risks of personal injuries in Japanese soccer players. [Participants and Methods] Seventy-five Japanese college soccer players who participated in our 1 year prospective cohort study underwent a Functional Movement Screen assessment. Demographic data, athletic characteristics, and types and frequency of injuries sustained, were analyzed with the assessment results. [Results] There was no significant difference in the mean Functional Movement Screen composite scores between genders. Although the Functional Movement Screen showed excellent inter-rater reliability (0.92), low overall internal consistency (0.35) was observed. A maximum score of 3 in straight leg raise occurred in 94% of the females and was considered a ceiling effect. None of the cut-off point scores of the Functional Movement Screen were associated with the number of overall injuries, lower limb injuries, and traumatic injuries, or time to return to play. The Functional Movement Screen composite score of ≤15 represented the maximum sensitivity of 76.92% and specificity of 34.78% with 0.56 in the area under the curve. [Conclusion] Functional Movement Screen composite scores do not have sufficient sensitivity and specificity for predicting injuries in Japanese college soccer players.

Language: en