|
Citation
|
Ammerman BA, Burke TA, Jacobucci R, McClure K. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2020; 134: 32-38.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Evidence suggests that the negative consequences of COVID-19 may extend far beyond its considerable death toll, having a significant impact on psychological well-being. Despite work highlighting the link between previous epidemics and elevated suicide rates, there is limited research on the relationship between the COVID-19 pandemic and suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Utilizing an online survey, the current study aimed to better understand the presence, and extent, of the association between COVID-19-related experiences and past-month suicidal thoughts and behaviors among adults in the United States recruited via Amazon Mechanical Turk (n = 907).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; COVID-19; Suicidal ideation; Coronavirus; Suicide attempt; Suicide risk