Abstract

Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and eating disorders (EDs) are individually debilitating and highly comorbid conditions. Childhood abuse is a prominent risk factor for PTSD and ED symptoms both individually and as a comorbid syndrome (PTSD-ED). There may be a functional association between comorbid PTSD-ED symptoms whereby disordered eating behaviors are used to avoid trauma-related thoughts and feelings. The current study used a network analytic approach to examine key associations between PTSD and ED symptom subscales (i.e., PCL-5 and EPSI, respectively) in a community sample of 120 adults who endorsed at least one experience of childhood abuse (i.e., physical, sexual, or emotional abuse; witnessing domestic violence). Participants completed an anonymous online survey using Amazon's Mechanical Turk Prime. We used three network analysis indices (i.e., strength centrality, key players, and bridge symptoms) to identify symptoms that may maintain the comorbid PTSD-ED network. The results indicated that reexperiencing symptoms had the highest strength centrality in the PTSD-ED network and bridged the PTSD and ED clusters. For ED, cognitive restraint was a bridge to all PTSD symptoms. Hyperarousal, negative alterations in cognitions and mood (NACM), and purging were key players, indicating they are integral to the network structure. If replicated in prospective studies, these results may indicate that reexperiencing and cognitive restraint are core drivers of PTSD-ED comorbidity, whereas hyperarousal, NACM, and purging may be downstream consequences maintaining the comorbid condition. Concurrent treatments that address PTSD and ED symptoms simultaneously may result in the best outcomes.

