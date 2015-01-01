Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Injuries in professional ice hockey players are common, however significant laryngeal trauma is rare. Here, we present a case series of professional and semiprofessional ice hockey players to demonstrate the mechanism and nature of laryngeal injuries they sustain during play, and to recommend best practices for treatment, prevention, and return to the ice.



METHODS: A retrospective case review was done of hockey-related laryngeal injuries between 2016 and 2019 at a tertiary laryngology practice. Only semiprofessional and professional hockey players were included.



RESULTS: In total, four cases were included. All cases involved trauma from a hockey puck to the neck. No cases were the result of punching, fighting, high sticks or routine checking. Notably, 1 of 4 presented with severe airway compromise, requiring urgent intubation, whereas most presented with pain or a significant voice complaint. Two patients required operative intervention with open reduction and internal fixation of significantly displaced fractures. One patient experienced significant mucosal disruption with cartilaginous exposure at the posterior vocal complex requiring microflap. The average return to ice was 6 weeks for those who required operative intervention and 4 weeks for those who were managed conservatively. One patient had persistent mild dysphonia and all others had a return to baseline phonation. None were wearing neck guards or other protective equipment at the time of injury.



CONCLUSION: Though voice and airway injuries are rarely sustained by ice hockey players, they may require urgent intervention. We recommend that protective equipment be worn and improved to prevent laryngeal trauma. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: 4.

