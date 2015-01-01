|
Citation
|
Feng AL, Parikh A, Gadkaree SK, Naunheim MR, Song PC. Laryngoscope Investig. Otolaryngol. 2020; 5(6): 1110-1116.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Laryngological, Rhinological and Otological Society, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33364401
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Injuries in professional ice hockey players are common, however significant laryngeal trauma is rare. Here, we present a case series of professional and semiprofessional ice hockey players to demonstrate the mechanism and nature of laryngeal injuries they sustain during play, and to recommend best practices for treatment, prevention, and return to the ice.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
athletic injuries; hockey; laryngeal fractures; neck injuries; sports injuries