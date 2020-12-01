|
Mahan MY, Rafter DJ, Truwit CL, Oswood M, Samadani U. Magn. Reson. Imaging 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
PURPOSE: Mild TBI, characterized by microstructural damage, often undetectable on conventional imaging techniques, is a pervasive condition that disturbs brain function and can potentially result in long-term deficits. Deciphering the underlying microstructural damage in mild TBI is crucial for establishing a reliable diagnosis and enabling effective therapeutics. Efforts to capture this damage have been extensive, but results have been inconsistent and incomplete.
Language: en
Mild traumatic brain injury; Diffusion tensor imaging; Fractional anisotropy; Radial diffusivity; Voxelwise tract-based spatial statistics