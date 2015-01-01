Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) is common and associated with cognitive impairment. Stress and mTBI are known to modulate the neural function. The present study aims at exploring the effect of prior stress exposure on cognitive function following mTBI.



METHODS: Eight weeks old male ICR mice were subjected to either stress induced by forced swimming stress alone, stress followed by an immediate mTBI, or stress followed by 30 minutes break and then mTBI. We had two control groups: SHAM group - a control group which was not exposed to stress nor to mTBI and control mTBI group - a control group which was exposed only to TBI with no stress. Mice were weighted prior and at 12, 24 hours and 1 week following interventions. Motor evaluation was conducted by rotarod. Behavioral changes were evaluated using open field, Y maze, elevated plus maze and staircase tests, at 12 hours and 1 week following interventions. Brain levels of NMDAR subunits (R1, R2A, R2B), GABA(B)R1, glucocorticoid and mineralocorticoid receptors (GR, MR) were evaluated using western blot.



RESULTS: Stress alone, mTBI alone, and stress followed by immediate mTBI resulted in a significant weight loss compared to control (p<0.05). Stress 30 minutes prior to mTBI had a protective effect on weight (p=0.14 compared to control). The stress and mTBI alone groups showed reduced time at the center of the open field arena 1 week after intervention (p<0.05 for both). Time in the novel arm of the Y maze was significantly shorter in the mTBI and stress followed by delayed mTBI (p=0.02). Immediate stress prior to mTBI had normalized times in the novel arm (p=0.95 compared to control). Combination of stress and mTBI significantly modified NMDAR subunits levels (increased NMDAR1, p<0.008, decreased NMDAR2A p=0.02) as well as increased MR levels (p=0.04).



CONCLUSION: Exposure to stress prior to mTBI may improve the cognitive consequences of mTBI. These data may point towards a novel, unexpected role of stress as a possible resilience mechanism in the setting of mTBI.

